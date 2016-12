The New Vaudville Band's "Winchester Cathedral" hits no. 1 on Billboard pop chart 50 years ago

"Winchester Cathedral" by The New Vaudville Band hit number one on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago today. The song was written by Geoff Stephens. He was inspired when he saw a picture of the English cathedral on a wall calendar. To re-create a sound like you would have heard on a 1930s vaudeville recording, Stephens sang his part through a megaphone.