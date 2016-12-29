The Jayhawks play sold-out show tonight at First Avenue Arts & Culture Dec 29, 2016 The Jayhawks performing live in The Current studio MPR / Nate Ryan Listen Story audio 1min 53sec The Jayhawks are playing a sold out show tonight at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Jayhawks guitarist and lead singer Gary Louris says the title of this song "Leaving the Monsters Behind" was inspired by his recovery from an addiction to pain killers. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM Edition MPR News Update PM Edition See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.