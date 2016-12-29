Justice Dept. holding 'listening sessions' on St. Anthony police

The federal Department of Justice next month is holding three "listening sessions" in which community members can weigh in on the policies and practices of the St. Anthony Police Department.

The sessions, to be held Jan. 9-11, are part of a comprehensive federal review of the St. Anthony police. The meetings come six months after Philando Castile, an African-American man, was killed by Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

"The goal of the listening sessions is to elicit feedback from the community on how the Saint Anthony Police Department can foster trust and strengthen relationships with the community," said a statement released by the DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. "An important part of the collaborative reform process is listening to the community's perspective on their law enforcement agency."

Federal officials expect the assessment to take two years. It's intended to identify disparities and problems faced by communities of color and will also include deep dives into arrest data and ride-alongs with officers.

Yanez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts for dangerous discharge of a firearm near the passengers in the car at the time of the shooting.

The sessions are set for these times and locations in the three cities served by St. Anthony police:

• Monday, Jan. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Falcon Heights Elementary School gym, 1393 Garden Ave. W., Falcon Heights

• Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Anthony Village High School Auditorium, 3303 33rd Ave. NE, St. Anthony

• Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St., Lauderdale