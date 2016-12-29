Former football star Rashaan Salaam's death ruled a suicide

A Colorado coroner says that former Heisman winner, Rashaan Salaam (pictured in 1994), died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Salaam's body was found at a Boulder park on Dec. 5 this year.
