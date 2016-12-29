Somali-born novelist reflects on death of his sister

• Subscribe to the MPR News with Tom Weber podcast
Somali-born novelist Nuruddin Farah spent the last two years helping to create The Basra Farah Fund, a foundation that helps mothers and children in the Horn of Africa. It is in honor of his sister, Basra Farah Hassan.
Farah is a prominent novelist from Africa, and is "overdue for a Nobel" according to some. His most recent work, "Hiding in Plain Sight" is a novel about a woman who loses her brother in Niarobi to a terrorist attack. Farah told MPR News corespondent Doualy Xaykaothao that his book coincidentally mirrors what happened to his younger sister.
For Farah, the killing of his sister two years ago by terrorists in Afghanistan was possibly the saddest moment of his life. The 70-year-old hadn't spoken at length about it publicly, until recently. He sat down with Doualy earlier this year.
To hear the full conversation, use the audio player above.