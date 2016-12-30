3 of 4 charged in Minneapolis drug slaying also accused in similar case

Prosecutors say three of four people charged in a drug-related slaying in Minneapolis are also defendants in a similar fatal shooting in Prior Lake.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says three people from Minneapolis and another from Blaine are charged with killing 31-year-old Richard Ambers in October.

County Attorney Mike Freeman says Ambers was trying to sell marijuana at a SuperAmerica station Oct. 29 when he was taken to the home of one of the defendants and shot in the car. Ayan Wahab, Derrick Smith, Tyrel Patterson and Brandy Jaques are charged in Ambers' death.

Jacques, Smith and Patterson are also charged with killing 42-year-old James Herron at his home on Nov. 23. Prosecutors say Herron was a drug dealer the three were robbing when he was killed.