Dalmar Yare to perform at New Year's Eve show

Dalmar Yare Courtesy of Dalmar Yare

Dalmar Yare will be performing tomorrow night as part of a special New Year's Eve lineup at the Airport Marriott hotel in Bloomington.

Yare was born in Somalia and grew up in Kenya. He now lives in St. Cloud. He describes his music as a blend of traditional Somali styles with lots of western influences.

Earlier this month he performed with a full band called the Ambassadors at First Avenue in Minneapolis.