Chef Jeremiah Towers explains why manners matter in the modern world

Shea Design MPR Photo/Jennifer Simonson

This time of year people are eating a lot of meals with family and friends out at restaurants or parties.

Award-winning chef Jeremiah Tower thinks it's important on all occasions not to lose "the essence of good manners." And he believes we should take our cue from our hosts when thinking about appropriate etiquette. He has advice on everything — from restaurant and bar etiquette, to dealing with people who have food allergies, or drink too much, or talk on their phones, or always arrive late, or never send thank-you's.

Tower says it's all about respect.

Tower won the James Beard Award as best chef in America, hosted a food program on PBS, and he's written a new book titled, "Table Manners: How to Behave in the Modern World and Why Bother."

Jeremiah Tower spoke November 2, 2016 at the Commonwealth Club of California with Amanda Haas, the culinary director of Williams-Sonoma.

To listen to the whole discussion, click the audio player above.

• More from MPR News Presents

MPR News presents offers speeches, documentaries and debates — airing weekdays from noon to 1 p.m