Adnan Syed, 'Serial' subject, denied bail

Officials escort Adnan Syed from the courthouse in Baltimore on Feb. 3 after the first day of hearings for a retrial. A judge granted the new trial, but on Thursday he denied Syed's motion to be released while he waits for the retrial.
Officials escort Adnan Syed from the courthouse in Baltimore on Feb. 3 after the first day of hearings for a retrial. A judge granted the new trial, but on Thursday he denied Syed's motion to be released while he waits for the retrial. 