In a massive city, this bar serves up diverse drinks - to 8 people at a time

Moe mixes a Korean sour at her bar, Moju, in Shanghai. In October, she won an international cocktail competition for her signature drink, the sakura.
Moe mixes a Korean sour at her bar, Moju, in Shanghai. In October, she won an international cocktail competition for her signature drink, the sakura. 