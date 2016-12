2016 was a record-setting warm and wet year

MPR's Phil Picardi reviewed the weather of 2016 with University of Minnesota Climatologist Mark Seeley.

He says it's been an unusually warm and wet year.

More than 70 percent of the days in the last year were warmer than average, and it was the only year in which Minnesota had two mega-rains, with 6 inches or more of rain covering one-thousand square miles.