St. Paul cops warn of poisoned bread meant to lure dogs

St. Paul police say someone has been throwing bread laced with poison into yards apparently intending to kill dogs that live at those homes. They're asking for the public's help.

Officers in the department's western patrol district posted the warning on Friday, saying there have been "repeat incidents where residents have found bread in their yards with what is believed to be poison on them meant for their dogs."

The western patrol district is the largest of the three police districts in St. Paul and covers much of the city's western half, although it does not include the West Side neighborhoods.

Authorities didn't say how many incidents there have been and did not detail the streets or neighborhoods where the poisoned bread was discovered, saying only that it has been in "random areas" in the patrol district. They also did not immediately describe the nature of the poison.

They're asking residents to call 651-292-1111 and make a report if they find bread in their yards but don't know the origin and, if possible, to "recover the bread for the officer to take to have it tested for poison and to be used as evidence. Be sure to use a plastic baggie to pick up the bread."