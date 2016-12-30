Vikings: Peterson won't play in season finale against Chicago

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) tries to break a tackle by Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Sept. 18 in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson will not play in the team's final game of the season this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Peterson came back from a torn knee meniscus suffered during a Sept. 18 game against the Green Bay Packers to play in the Dec. 18 game against Indianapolis, but he was ineffective in what became a blowout loss to the Colts.

Peterson missed last week's game at Green Bay, a loss that ended any hope of the Vikings making the playoffs.

On Friday, the team listed him as out for the home game against the Bears due to knee and groin injuries.

Given Peterson's struggles on and off the field in recent years, there's been speculation that the one-time NFL MVP may have played his last game as a member of the Vikings.

According to ESPN, the Vikings hold an option to bring Peterson back for next season on a base salary of nearly $12 million but may seek to bring him back in a restructured contract.