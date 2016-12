Minnesota Wild continue winning streak

In sports the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 6 to 4 last night for their 12th straight win, extending a franchise record.

The Wild will play Columbus, winners of 14 straight games, tomorrow night at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wild win streak is one of the big local sports stories of 2016.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune.