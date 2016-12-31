Man fatally shot during struggle with Mankato officer

A Mankato police officer killed a man during an altercation early this morning.

The police department says the officer responded to a report of a disturbance around 4 a.m. at Country Inn and Suites in Mankato.

The officer confronted a man and an altercation ensued. During that altercation, the department says the officer discharged his/her weapon, striking the man. He couldn't be resuscitated.

The officer was treated for injuries and released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the incident.

The identification of the deceased will be made by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.