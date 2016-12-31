Man killed on I-35W after fleeing police

A man fleeing police on foot was struck and killed by a van on I-35W in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was one of three individuals in a stolen vehicle who failed to stop for Minneapolis police around 3:30 a.m. The vehicle then crashed in the area of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue. All three individuals fled on foot onto I-35W.

Two of them were taken into custody in the northbound lanes. But the third, identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Barbour, jumped the median wall and was struck by a van driving in the center lane of southbound I-35W.

Barbour was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.