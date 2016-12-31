U.S. officials say Russia hacked a Vermont utility

The purchase of the Winooski 1 hydro-electric plant in Winooski, Vt., by the Burlington Electric Department enabled it to reach 100 percent renewable power. Russian Malware associated with the "Grizzly Steppe" operation was found on one company laptop, but it was not connected to the Burlington Electric's grid.
The purchase of the Winooski 1 hydro-electric plant in Winooski, Vt., by the Burlington Electric Department enabled it to reach 100 percent renewable power. Russian Malware associated with the "Grizzly Steppe" operation was found on one company laptop, but it was not connected to the Burlington Electric's grid. 