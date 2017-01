2017: Looking ahead to the year in science

DNA model Image courtesy of the Center for Structural Biology at Yale University

From genetics to ethics to the microbiome, MPR News host Kerri Miller and her guests look ahead to the science news -- and controversies -- that lie ahead in 2017.

Guests:

•Maggie Koerth-Baker, senior science writer for fivethirtyeight.com

•Susan Wolf, professor of law, medicine and public policy at the University of Minnesota