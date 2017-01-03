'The Unnatural World': How innovation could reshape the environment

'The Unnatural World' by David Biello Courtesy of Scribner

We have entered the Anthropocene — the geologic epoch in which human activity is the primary force affecting the earth and the environment. Often, these effects are concerning: rising ocean levels, climbing temperatures, species extinction.

But David Biello's new book, "The Unnatural World," looks at the human potential to create positive environmental changes. Biello joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to talk about projects underway around the globe aimed at rewriting our environmental future.

In Rizhao, a small coastal city in China, leaders are attempting to create the country's first carbon-neutral city. It would emit no more carbon dioxide than the amount it could take in or destroy, Biello said.

"It's an incredible challenge to undertake, especially in China, where they are even more reliant on coal than we are here in the United States or Europe or other developed countries," Biello said. "Attempting to go carbon neutral under those conditions is a daunting challenge."

"The Unnatural World" also introduces readers to a scientist attempting to fertilize the ocean and to another trying to reintroduce the extinct passenger pigeon.

What drives these incredible acts of innovation, in the face of global warming and extinction?

"Across the board, it's hope. It sounds pretty simple and I guess it is: it's hope for a better future," Biello said. "It's hope that the future can be brighter, not darker, that perhaps some of the things that went wrong in the past can be set right.

"Everything we're doing is happening incredibly quickly. That's another aspect of this challenge: The problems have set in more quickly than the earth is used to, so we're going to have solve these problems a little more quickly than the earth is used to. Because the earth has ways to clean up after us — we just might not like those ways and they might not happen as fast as we would want."

For the full interview with David Biello on "The Unnatural World," and how scientific innovations can shape the future of the environment, use the audio player above.