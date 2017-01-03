Pipeline protesters had Vikings tickets, entered U.S. Bank Stadium 'properly'

The Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters brought climbing gear and a large banner into U.S. Bank Stadium under winter clothing on Sunday, and had tickets, stadium and security officials said Tuesday.

"They had nothing visible in their possession that violated U.S. Bank Stadium policies and had nothing that prevented them from clearing the security screening upon entry," read a statement from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and stadium operator SMG.

Karl Mayo, 32, and Sen Holiday, 26, were arrested for misdemeanor burglary and trespassing on Sunday. A third protester, Carolyn Feldman, 27, was also arrested. All three were released from jail Monday.

Security screening at stadium entrances is intended to stop any harmful items from getting into the venue, the statement said.

But the pipeline protesters were able to hide rope, carabiners and the banner as they entered, according to the stadium's investigation.

Mayo and Holiday got into the stadium's rafters and unfurled a banner that read "DIVEST #NODAPL" and had the U.S. Bank logo on it, apparently criticizing the bank's financial ties to the controversial pipeline.

The stadium's management said they scaled "regulation standard physical barriers" made to bar people from accessing the rafters.

"We have taken immediate steps to implement design changes to prevent any future unauthorized access," the stadium management's statement read.

Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal says she has the case from police and is considering charges.