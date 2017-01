Employee killed at Shakopee malt plant

Police say a man has died in an accident at a malt production plant in Shakopee.

KSTP-TV reports the fatal accident happened about 9:15 p.m. Monday at Rahr Malting Co., which produces and distributes malt brewing supplies.

Authorities say an employee fell into a machine. Firefighters arrived minutes later and pulled the man out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials haven't provided any other details at this point. The incident remains under investigation.