Federal judges: MN sex offender program constitutional

A view of Pexton Hall on the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center campus last year. The building houses offenders in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program.

A U.S. Court of Appeals panel has reversed a ruling that had declared Minnesota's sex offender confinement program unconstitutional, putting the matter back in the hands of a lower court and easing pressure on lawmakers to make major changes.

Tuesday's ruling overturned an order by federal Judge Donovan Frank that threatened to upend the program. Minnesota is one of about 20 states where sex offenders can be confined through a civil court order either instead of prison or after an offender's prison sentence is up. It came under scrutiny because offenders had little chance of leaving the secured facilities once committed.

In the 23-page opinion, the three appeals judges said that Frank applied the wrong standard in determining the program was invalid and overturned his mandate that changes be made.

"We conclude this extensive process and the protections to persons committed under the MCTA (Minnesota's Civil Commitment and Treatment Act) are rationally related to the state's legitimate interest of protecting its citizens from sexually dangerous persons or persons who have a sexual psychopathic personality," the judges wrote.

"Those protections," they added, "allow committed individuals to petition for a reduction in custody, including release."

Gov. Mark Dayton said Tuesday his budget plan will include funding for improvements to the sex offender program.

He said he was still reviewing the appeals court ruling but added that the lack of court pressure makes it harder to make changes.