The Minnesota Legislature begins a new session Tuesday with Republicans now holding majorities in both the House and Senate.

They'll need to work with DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. That was the dynamic in 2011 that led to a government shutdown.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with Gov. Mark Dayton about what's on his agenda.