How exploring Mars might help planet Earth

NASA's Curiosity Rover on Mars NASA

Scientists Pascal Lee and Andy Weir talk about the promise and peril of humanity's first in-person exploration of an alien planet: Mars. It's a very hostile place, and difficult to get to. Why go? And how? How does science — or society — benefit?

Planetary scientist Pascal Lee is co-founder of the Mars Institute, and principal investigator of the Haughton-Mars Project at the NASA Ames Research Center. He's the author of "Mission: Mars."

Andy Weir is a computer scientist and science fiction writer. He's the author of "The Martian," which was made into a movie starring Matt Damon.

Mary Roach is a science writer and author of "Packing for Mars. She moderated the event at the Commonwealth Club of California on October 19, 2016.

To listen to the whole discussion, click the audio player above.

