'Bathroom bill' fight brewing in Texas

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks during a news conference at the Texas Republican Convention on May 13, 2016, in Dallas. There is a "bathroom bill" proposal in the Texas legislature that could require transgender Texans to use the restroom which corresponds to the gender on their birth certificate.
