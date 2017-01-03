Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC News

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving the network for NBC News, where she will host two new shows along with participating in breaking and political news coverage. She's shown here on Jan. 28, 2016, before the start of the Republican presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa.
