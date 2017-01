Singer Rod Stewart performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow on July 23, 2014.

Today's Morning Edition music is from Rod Stewart with "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)" which was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 40 years ago.

At first the BBC wouldn't play the song on the radio because of the suggestive nature of some of the lyrics, but it was so popular they eventually let it on the air.

The song would end up at the top of the charts for eight weeks in the U.S.