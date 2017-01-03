U fires Tracy Claeys as Gophers football coach

Tracey Claeys looks on as his University of Minnesota squad takes on Washington State University in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego Dec. 27. He was fired Tuesday.

Updated 5:47 p.m. | Posted 4 p.m.

The University of Minnesota on Tuesday fired head football coach Tracy Claeys.

The firing follows months of turmoil in the program over allegations of sexual assault by members of the team and the responses to those allegations by Claeys and university leaders.

"This decision is about the future of Minnesota football," athletics director Mark Coyle said in a statement on Tuesday. "Moving forward, we need a leader who sets high expectations athletically, academically, and socially."

The university's statement suggested other members of the football coaching staff would be fired, but didn't specify who. Coaches Dan O'Brien and Mike Sherels "agreed to remain" during the coaching staff transition process, the statement said.

Ten players were suspended from the football team after an on-campus investigation found them guilty of violating school policy. That investigation says the athletes were involved in what a student described as multiple sexual assaults of the same woman.

On Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he reviewed the university's more detailed internal report. He called the men's conduct "deplorable" but added that there was no significant new evidence that would enable prosecutors to bring charges.

Freeman made the same decision two months ago after the initial Minneapolis police investigation into the incident.

The players are facing school sanctions ranging from probation to expulsion. They've appealed the findings and sanctions.