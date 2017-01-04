Bon Iver cancels 'Prairie Home' appearance, Euro tour

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon performs at the 2016 Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival in August.

Bon Iver has cancelled its appearance on "A Prairie Home Companion" slated for Jan. 14 as well as a month-long European tour that would've started a week after.

The band made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, citing only "personal reasons."

It's with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin's appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017

The European tour would've been the longest run of concerts since the release of Bon Iver's latest album, "22, A Million," last fall. The record was the band's first release in five years, and it was met with critical acclaim.

In an extensive press conference ahead of the "22, A Million" release, Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon discussed the exhaustion that came with his band's near-constant touring for its wildly successful early albums.

"To be in demand is a wonderful thing, because you get to do what you love for a long time. But if you just go and you're not replenishing yourself with reasons to make music, or you're not necessarily figuring out ways to change the music you have, you burn out on that," he said. "One of the things I'm trying to do is to not go on tour so constantly that I'm like, 'I'm never going on tour ever again.'"

Bon Iver is still scheduled to perform at Rock the Garden in Minneapolis in July, in addition to several other music festivals including Coachella in April.