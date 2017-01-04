How's your relationship with money?

Think about a ten dollar bill.

If you could save that ten dollars, you would, right?

Claudia Hammond's new book, "Mind Over Money," looks at the psychology of money and our relationship to it.

"People will go to much more effort to save ten dollars on something that costs forty, than they will on something that costs $1,000," Hammond told MPR News host Kerri Miller. "And yet, it's all ten dollars."

Why does the scale of the purchase change our attachment to the ten dollars? "Mind Over Money" digs into the behavioral science and biology that can shape our financial choices.

