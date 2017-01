Members of the Doors pose for an undated publicity photo. From left: John Densmore, Robbie Krieger, Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison.

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Light My Fire" from the Doors' self-titled album released 50 years ago.

The song was a breakthrough hit. It would ultimately spend three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The album version is over seven minutes long, making it a tough pick for the radio. But it still got lots of requests, so the Doors released a shorter version as a single, cutting out most of the instrumental breaks.