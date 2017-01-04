House majority leader outlines GOP priorities

Majority Leader Rep. Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers, Feb. 26, 2015, during the House session at the State Capitol.

State Republicans return to the Capitol this legislative session with a majority in both the Senate and the House.

But with only a slim advantage in the Senate and a Democratic governor, they'll still have make compromises.

High on the to-do list for legislators this session is approving a budget, addressing health care costs, and making decisions on taxes and transportation spending.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with Rep. Joyce Peppin, Minnesota's House majority leader.

