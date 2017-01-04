Pulitzer Prize-winner Joby Warrick on 'Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS'

'Black Flags' by Joby Warrick Courtesy of Doubleday

Journalist Joby Warrick won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for his book, "Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS." He says ISIS is the wealthiest and best-armed terrorist group of all time, and it uses tactics that even al Qaeda finds disgusting. Harnessing the power of social media, ISIS cells are spreading around the world. But Warrick says there are a few reasons for hope.

Eleven Minnesotans have been charged with terror conspiracy crimes in connection with the militant Islamic group called ISIS. At the conclusion of the sentencing hearings for nine of these young men, back in November, U.S. District Judge Michael Davis said he did not think they were just misguided youth. And he said not only Brussels and Paris have terrorist cells, Minneapolis has a terrorist cell too.

Where did ISIS come from, what are its goals, and how can it be defeated? Washington Post reporter Joby Warrick spoke December 6, 2016 at the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Arkansas.