Rex Tillerson cuts ties with Exxon Mobil in advance of confirmation hearings

Former Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson will give up about $7 million compared with what he would have received had he retired in March as planned. His confirmation hearings for secretary of state are tentatively set to begin Jan. 11.
