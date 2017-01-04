Some bizarre black holes put on light shows

An artist's rendering depicts what happened when a black hole devoured a star in 2011 and ejected some of the stellar remains in a jet of particles pointed at Earth. This blazing quasar, or "blazar," was far enough away that it posed no harm to Earthlings.
