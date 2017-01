What do we know about bipolar disorder?

Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening Andy Kropa | Invision via AP

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher died in December. During her life, she was a mental health advocate who spoke openly about her struggles with bipolar disorder.

Dr. Frank Mondimore, and professor Kathryn Cullen joined the program to discuss bipolar disorder—the stigma, the treatments, and the latest research.

To hear the full discussion, use the audio player above.