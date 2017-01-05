Art Hounds: Capitol vs. Capital

This week on Art Hounds: The newly refurbished state Capitol reopens to the public, and artist Sean Smuda presents "Universal Capital."

Artist/educator Mimi Holmes used to work as a tour guide at the Minnesota state Capitol. So she was one of the first people in the door when the building reopened after three years of renovation projects. She said the paintings are brighter, the floors are prettier, and most important of all — more bathrooms! She recommends you take one of the many free guided tours offered daily.

Ryan Fontaine recently paid a visit to Sean Smuda's new exhibition, "Universal Capital," at Traffic Zone Gallery in Minneapolis. Smuda's series of densely layered prints traces our current economy back to its colonial origins, combining images of 17th century trade routes with contemporary protests. Fontaine says while the images are often dark, he found they hinted at a way forward that left him optimistic. The show runs through Jan. 20.

Darcey Engen, Augsburg Theater professor and Sod House Theater co-artistic director, highly recommends The Moving Company's production of "Liberty Falls 54321." It tells the story of the small town of Liberty Falls, Wis., as its residents gear up for the celebration of Liberty Rose Johnson's 105th birthday. Engen says The Moving Company manages to combine quirky characters, physical comedy and lush opera singing to bring humor and humanity to the strangest of situations. The show runs through Feb. 5 at the Lab Theater in Minneapolis.