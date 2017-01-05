Twin Cities 'b-girls' hang tough in a 'b-boys' dance world


MonaLisa goes into a windmill in an open session.
1 Mark Haddad and other dancers watch as MonaLisa goes into a windmill during an open session at Central Mission Church in St. Paul on Dec. 14, 2016. MonaLisa recalls 'b-boys' practicing headspins in St. Paul's Central High School cafeteria. After college, she joined open sessions at Minneapolis College of Art and Design, where she met Step Child. At those gatherings, "someone would come over and say 'Yo, try this.' Everyone was really welcoming." 
MonaLisa serves a judges for a breaking competition
2 MonaLisa serves as one of three judges during a one-on-one breaking competition at Wild Tymes and the Palace Stage in St. Paul, on Dec. 4, 2016. Judges have different ways of judging, but MonaLisa uses a tally system that values uniqueness and innovation in battling. 
Bboy Swellz dances during a breaking competition.
3 Bboy Swellz dances during the one-on-one breaking competition at Wild Tymes and the Palace Stage. "You are putting yourself out there, you are on display," says MonaLisa. 
MonaLisa stretches during an open session.
4 MonaLisa stretches during the open session at the at the Central Mission Church. This year, MonaLisa, 35, was one of the recipients of a McKnight Fellowship for dancers. "Breaking is just as relevant as ballet, as modern as tap," she said. "People just don't seem to want to respect it as much, because it's predominately self-taught." 
MonaLisa sits by fellow dancer Mark Haddad.
5 MonaLisa sits by fellow dancer Mark Haddad after practicing. She uses dancing to express her identity. But with few women in the scene, it can sometimes be tense. The groupings for battles are often based on gender rather than skills or personal style, which she finds frustrating at times. 
Charles Thorstad, known as Step Child, picks music.
6 Charles Thorstad, known as Step Child, picks music to dance to while practicing with AnnieUP at his home in Minneapolis. He was one of the founders of Rhythm Queenz, one of the first female crews in Minnesota, which MonaLisa joined. Step Child, 41, was first introduced to breaking and hip-hop dance at age 10 through the movie "Beat Street." 
MonaLisa starting dancing under the name MonoLisa.
7 "Originally, Step Child named me MonoLisa. He gave me that name as, like, the one Lisa." At events the MCs would so often mispronounce her name as MonaLisa, until eventually she took that name instead. "I started to think about it as making masterpieces on the floor," she said. Names are important, especially for dance where there is no tangible product. "It creates a mental definition of that dancer," says Step Child. 
AnnieUP holds a freeze while practicing.
8 AnnieUP holds a freeze while practicing at Step Child's house in Minneapolis on Dec. 23, 2016. "I know biologically we are shaped different. Gravity is different for males and females, but that just means you dance different," AnnieUP said. "It's like a tall person versus a short person. You don't say tall people can't break and you should dance in your own category because you're tall." 
'We struggle to celebrate the differences with the sexes.'
9 "We celebrate the differences between different skin colors. We celebrate the differences between different religions and all the other factors, but we struggle to celebrate the differences with the sexes," AnnieUP said. "And whether that's just natural human tendencies or a specific problem in hip-hop because of the way it started, I don't know." 
MonaLisa holds a freeze during an open session.
10 MonaLisa holds a freeze. Certain moves are easier for men to learn because of the balance points in the male body. MonaLisa, though, says having a different center of gravity between genders makes some moves harder to learn, but others easier for each. 
Step Child dances as AnnieUP takes a break.
11 Step Child dances as AnnieUP takes a break during a practice session at his home in Minneapolis on Dec. 23, 2016. Step Child said he recognizes the struggle female dancers encounter in hip-hop culture. He said he's witnessed female dancers not being being appreciated for their skills, only for their looks. "I'm out for the fight against that type of struggle." 
Step Child practices at his home.
12 Step Child practices at his home. Step Child says females need more allies in the dance world, and it needs to be acknowledged that sexism is real. "If you ... just want to say everyone is on the same side, the problem still exists. That's the truth. The problem exists and you have to acknowledge that," Step Child said. 
Step Child makes notes on dances moves.
13 Step Child makes notes on dances moves during a practice session at his home. He has developed his own system and keeps notes on all his moves, with a diagram that corresponds to tape marks on the floor. "There is also Annie's perspective where there should be no easy props," said Step Child. "In a utopian hip-hop culture, it should be like that. It should be everybody should be looked at as an equal." 
AnnieUP runs through patterns and drills.
14 AnnieUP runs through patterns and drills. She says she struggles with whether she should fight some of the underlying issues of sexism in dance. "If you make it more equally feminine, does it take out some of the aggression and some of the ego? Yes. But then does it totally fundamentally change the culture? I don't want to do that either." 
Step Child transitions from freeze to freeze.
15 Step Child transitions from freeze to freeze while training at his home in Minneapolis. "The ultimate goal is originality," he said. 
AnnieUP catches her breath.
16 AnnieUP catches her breath before continuing to train. She said she wishes gender just wasn't a factor and sexism didn't need to be fought. But she adds, "You know what? Fine, it's male dominated, good for you guys. I'm gonna dance, end of story." 