Two wind turbines at the University of Minnesota-Morris produce between 60 and 70 percent of the electricity used on campus.

With the start of a Donald Trump presidency just around the corner, you'd think the renewable energy industry would be in despair. But perhaps things aren't as dark as they might seem.

MPR News host Kerri Miller and chief meteorologist Paul Huttner spoke to Harvard's Jody Freeman about how much power the federal government actually has to influence renewable energy development.

