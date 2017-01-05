New takes on gender and race: Two podcasts worth listening to

Among the many podcasts out there, two grapple with race and gender issues in unique ways. The hosts of those podcasts joined MPR News host Marianne Combs to talk about their shows.

NPR lead blogger and Code Switch podcast host Gene Demby talks about race in the U.S.

Demby discusses on the podcast how the conversation on race has changed and explored how African Americans are perceived by liberal Americans.

In our second conversation Combs spoke to Levi Weinhagen, a comedian and host of the podcast Not About You. On his show, he discusses race, gender and identity. As a white, straight, cis-gendered man, he shares his experiences and learns how certain identities constantly encounter injustices.

