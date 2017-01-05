Adam Grant on 'Originals: How Non-conformists Move the World'

Adam Grant at the Aspen Ideas Festival Dan Bayer | Aspen Ideas Festival

Adam Grant, author of "Originals: How Non-conformists Move the World," shares the most important things he's learned about the people who come up with new ideas, speak up and speak out of turn.

And why there's danger in intuition and the lessons of experience.

During this Aspen Ideas festival speech he gave some ideas on how to be original, and how to unleash it in others around you.

Adam Grant, 35, is professor of management and psychology at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School. He spoke June 27, 2016 at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado.

To listen to the entire speech, click the audio player above.

