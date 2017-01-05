Newborn found abandoned but safe inside Cathedral of St. Paul

Updated 12:22 p.m. | Posted 11:33 a.m.

Authorities in St. Paul say they're caring for a newborn boy found Wednesday evening in the Cathedral of St. Paul.

"The cathedral called to say they found a newly born baby, and I don't know if that means hours or days ... in a laundry basket with blankets wrapped around it," said St. Paul police spokesperson Mike Ernster.

Ernster said that the infant was found in a hallway, by an employee doing rounds of the church. Paramedics responded and reported the child was healthy and in good condition; they took him to Children's Hospital nearby.

The Catholic Spirit, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, reported that cathedral custodian Nathan Leonhardt found the baby at about 6 p.m. between the exterior and interior doors of a cathedral entrance on Dayton Avenue.

According to the Catholic Spirit story:

Leonhardt first thought someone had left a basket of laundry on the landing at the top of the foyer steps. He heard a noise come from the basket, and thought it might be a puppy. Then he realized it was a baby. He appeared to be recently born and had not been washed. His umbilical cord was cut and clamped with a binder clip.

Leonhardt brought the baby to the Rev. John Ubel, the cathedral's rector, who baptized him while they waited for police to arrive.

Authorities aren't considering it a criminal matter. Minnesota has a law that offers parents immunity if they leave an infant in an appropriate setting within a week of a birth, although the law only mentions hospitals and emergency medical providers, like ambulance services.

"Unless other information were to come about that would indicate otherwise, right now this just appears to be possibly a struggling parent who decided to turn their child in for safekeeping at the church," Ernster said.

He also said that authorities are concerned that the birth may have been unattended, and the woman who bore the child may yet need medical attention.

"We're worried that there's a mother out there that possibly could need some help," Ernster said.

Officials from the archdiocese are expected to speak to reporters this afternoon on the matter.

Ubel said in a statement that he immediately called police to notify them of the discovery.

"I am profoundly grateful that this beautiful baby is healthy and safe and that whomever dropped him off at the Cathedral felt that this was a safe place where he would receive the care he needs and deserves as a child of God," he said.