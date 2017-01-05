Roxane Gay on good men, bad men and 'Difficult Women'

Roxane Gay is also the author of <em>Bad Feminist,</em> <em>An Untamed State</em> and <em>Ayiti. </em>She recently wrote <em>World of Wakanda #1,</em> a <em>Black Panther</em> prequel.
Roxane Gay is also the author of Bad Feminist, An Untamed State and Ayiti. She recently wrote World of Wakanda #1, a Black Panther prequel. 