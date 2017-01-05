Obama's legacy: His army of campaign volunteers continues to serve

Volunteers in Des Moines make calls at the campaign headquarters of then-Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama on Dec. 5, 2007 ahead of the Iowa caucus. Obama has called those "fired-up" campaign workers from his 2008 campaign, one of his proudest legacies.
Volunteers in Des Moines make calls at the campaign headquarters of then-Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama on Dec. 5, 2007 ahead of the Iowa caucus. Obama has called those "fired-up" campaign workers from his 2008 campaign, one of his proudest legacies. 