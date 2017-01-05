Trump deposed for 90 minutes in civil case involving chef Jose Andres

Donald Trump is in a legal battle with celebrity chef José Andrés, who pulled out of a plan to open a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel, built inside the historic Old Post Office in Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump is in a legal battle with celebrity chef José Andrés, who pulled out of a plan to open a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel, built inside the historic Old Post Office in Washington, D.C. 