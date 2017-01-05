McCartney recorded 'Penny Lane' vocals 50 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Beatles with "Penny Lane."

It was 50 years ago today when Paul McCartney recorded his vocal track for the song. The Beatles were at Abbey Road Studios in London recording sessions for what would be their eighth studio album, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

"Penny Lane" didn't make it onto that album, though. Instead, the Beatles released it early as a double single with "Strawberry Fields Forever."

They had gone months without a new release, and wanted to get out some new music before "Sgt. Pepper" came out later that year.