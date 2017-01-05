St. Paul police investigate suspicious death of woman on East Side

St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death on the city's East Side.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Nokomis Avenue late Wednesday afternoon.

Inside the home, they found an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is in the process of identifying her and determining an exact cause of death.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department's Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.