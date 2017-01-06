The meaning of the 'Four Freedoms' speech 75 years later

In this Jan. 6, 1941 file photo President Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses a joint session of Congress, with World War II looming.

The State of the Union address given 75 years ago today by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, became known as the "Four Freedoms" speech.

In it, FDR said people everywhere in the world deserve freedom of speech and worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

Historian Jeffrey Engel explores the meanings then and now. He says the word "freedom" has become common in political speeches, but it's taken on many different meanings.

Jeffrey Engel is a professor of history at Southern Methodist University and is the author of "The Four Freedoms: Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Evolution of an American Idea."

Engel spoke in November 2016 at the Minnesota Historical Society's "History Forum."

To listen to the entire speech, click the audio player above.

• More from MPR News Presents

MPR News presents offers speeches, documentaries and debates — airing weekdays from noon to 1 p.m