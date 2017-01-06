The next generation of farmers is being trained in New York City high schools

Erika Jerez, a senior Aggie at John Bowne, hopes to study food processing at Rutgers University next fall. "There's so much more to ag than farming," she says.
Erika Jerez, a senior Aggie at John Bowne, hopes to study food processing at Rutgers University next fall. "There's so much more to ag than farming," she says. 