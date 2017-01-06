Prosecutors seek prison time for former nonprofit head

File photo of Community Action of Minneapolis CEO Bill Davis ushering the media out of their office during a raid by state officials on Sept. 26, 2014

Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence former Minneapolis nonprofit leader Bill Davis to nearly six years in prison for a fraud scheme.

In papers filed by the U.S. Attorney's office ahead of the Jan. 19 sentencing, prosecutors said the extent of his embezzlement from Community Action of Minneapolis and Davis' attempts to cover it up demand a stiff sentence.

Prosecutors asked that Davis be imprisoned for 71 months and pay $450,000 in restitution.

Davis pleaded guilty last year to multiple fraud and theft charges. His son, former Minneapolis police officer Jordan Davis, was convicted on related charges and also awaits sentencing later this month.

The elder Davis ran the nonprofit for 24 years. Its mission was to assist low-income residents with essential services, such as home heating bills. The nonprofit closed after the fraud scheme involving public grant dollars was exposed.